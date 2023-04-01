Senator Gopal files for re-election in the 11th Legislative District

Gopal is joined by Ocean Twp Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Judge Luanne

Peterpaul from Long Branch

OCEAN TWP – The 11th Legislative District’s new Democratic team, Senator Vin Gopal (Long Branch), Dr. Margie Donlon (Ocean Twp.) and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. (Long Branch), have officially filed for the June 6th Primary Election for the New Jersey State Legislature. More than 900 signatures were gathered in support of re-electing Senator Gopal and winning back the two

seats in the General Assembly.

“We are proud to represent the diversity and strength of Monmouth County, and are thrilled by the broad support we have received thus far,” said Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul. “Monmouth County needs a united team to fight for the future of our families. Our communities deserve strong public safety measures, critical investments in programs and services for seniors and families, and leaders who truly care about the economic future of our unique communities. We are the team that will deliver for Monmouth County.”

Gopal is in his second term in the State Senate and serves as Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Donlon is a practicing physician and currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township. Peterpaul is a former Municipal Judge for the Cities of Long Branch and Asbury Park, and is a former County Prosecutor.