County Commissioners call for an investigation of marine animal deaths along New Jersey coastline

LONG BRANCH – The Monmouth County Board of Commissioners will hold a press conference calling for an immediate investigation into the marine animal deaths along the New Jersey coastline on Wednesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park.

During the press conference, Director Arnone will make remarks about the importance of State and Federal governmental agencies sharing unbiased findings of all investigations into the deaths of marine mammals to protect the environment, tourism industry, and marine life.

The press conference will be live-streamed on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

When: 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5

Where: Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park

221 Ocean Ave.

Long Branch, NJ 07740