Malfa leads Shore in win, Martel powers Ocean in loss

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Tuesday afternoon the Spartans of Ocean Township hosted the Blue Devils of Shore Regional in a Shore Conference A Central divisional lacrosse matchup. It turned out to be an explosive offensive game where six girls from Shore scored a combine 17 goals and three from Ocean had nine.

Leading the way for the Blue Devils was Maddie Malfa who scored five goals. She had two goals in the first half scoring at the 18:35 and 15:26 mark. In the second half she nailed it at 21:31, 7:45 and with one second left on the game clock. She also had two assists in the victory.

The first goal of the game was scored by Cami Grella, a sophomore with 21:35 left to play in the opening half. She had two other goals in the first half, 15:26 and 6:46. In the second half she had a goal at 9:59 to play for a total of four goals.

Gabby O’Brien, sophomore for Shore, had three goals in the victory. Hers were scored at 16:20 and 10:38 in the first half. She had one in the second and also had four assists. Getting three goals was Conley Smolokoff at 11:27 and 4:45 in the first half and 23:41 in the second.

Teagan Harmon, sophomore and Bianca Boker, junior at Shore, each finished with a goal. Sofia Merten, a sophomore goalkeeper, had 10 saves for the Blue Devils who won their 2023 opener.

The Spartans were led by senior Grace Martel. She had the first two goals of the opening half for Ocean at 20:22 and 14:35. However, the second half it was the Martel show as she scored all four of the Spartan goals. First was at 23:29, then 22:51, 14:46 and with 5:31 to play.

Freshman Maddie Kirchner had two goals for Ocean with 7:10 and 2:21 to play in the first half. The other Spartan goal was scored by Jordan Dobin with 13:50 to go in the first half. She had to leave the game in the second half with an injury.

Ocean had two girls in the goal. Christina Azimoz, sophomore, had two saves. Maggie Guzauskas, freshman, made three saves.

The A Central is a loaded division with Trinity Hall, Point Pleasant Beach, Ranney, Mater Dei, Red Bank Catholic and St. Rose.

Please click on the photo for the caption.

More photos at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports