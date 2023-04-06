Tuesday, April 11th at 6pm at the Long Branch Free Public Library art of Pysanky (Ukrainian eggs)

In Person Program

Celebrate spring at Long Branch Public Library with instructor Jenny Santa Maria, who will be demonstrating the art of Pysanky (Ukrainian eggs). To create an intricately designed egg, a special writing tool draws on the egg with wax. As the egg is dipped in various saturated dyes, the wax preserves each step. When the wax is removed, the final design is revealed. During the demonstration, Jenny will explain the history of this ancient art while creating a decorated egg. One lucky audience member will receive this free decorated egg at the end of the program!

Examples of her finished work, references, and books will be provided for additional learning opportunities. All ages are welcome to attend. Walk-ins are welcome.

Contact lkelly@longbranchlib.org with any questions. 732-222-3900, Ext. 2380