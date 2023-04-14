Christian Zito gets the first win for Monmouth Regional

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Tuesday morning the Falcons of Monmouth Regional were in West Long Branch where they faced the Blue Devils of Shore Regional in an A Central divisional baseball game. It was the second time within a three-day span that the two teams faced off. The first game was on April 8 in Tinton Falls where the Blue Devils won 5-3.

Monmouth Regional started the second game with two runs in the top of the first inning. In the top of the third they added another three runs, and two in the fourth for a total of seven runs. They held Shore Regional scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, when the Devils scored a single run.

“Christian Zito pitched a complete game for the Falcons in our 7-1 victory over Shore Regional,” said Paul Crivello, head coach at Monmouth Regional. The win was the first of the season for the Falcons, who had a 3-2 and 7-1 loss to Wall Township and the 5-3 loss to Shore. “Zito struck out six while giving up six hits and one run.”

The Monmouth Regional offense was led by Bobby Davidson, who went 2-3 with a double, triple and two runs batted in. Joey Esposito was 1-3 with a two run triple that highlighted a two run fourth inning for Monmouth Regional. Also getting an RBI was Aiden Denton.

Taking the loss for Shore was Robert Stock, who had four strikeouts. Christian Simonsen had one hit and one RBI for the Blue Devils. Also seeing action on the mound was Jeffrey Barham.

Current standings in the A Central division have Red Bank Catholic on top followed by Rumson-Fair Haven, Holmdel, Wall Township, Shore Regional, Monmouth Regional and Raritan.

Click the photo for the caption.

