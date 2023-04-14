Local Obituaries

Pauline Poyner of Oceanport passed away this week. She was an amazing real estate agent and the president of the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce where she will be missed. Further information will be available at Woolley/Boglioli Funeral Home.

Antoinette Paxia, 94, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 8th.

Born and raised in New York, Antoinette moved to Long Branch in 1956. Antoinette enjoyed playing Bingo at Star of the Sea RC Church and the IAMA and playing nickel and quarter slots in Atlantic City. She loved to crochet and sew. Antoinette loved to cook and was known for her delicious meatballs, rice balls and spinach bread.

Antoinette was predeceased by her husband John in 2015, her son Joseph in 2004 and her brothers Dominick and Ralph Pecora. Surviving are her children Rosemarie & Ron Rapka, JoAnn (Phini) and Rob Polskin, and Gina & John Stephan; her grandchildren Lauren, Nicole, Rachael, Jamie, Joseph and Marc and her great-grandchildren Sophia, Michael, Hailey, Ryan and Jonathan.

Shirley A. Epstein-Edler, 75, of Long Branch passed away peacefully Saturday, April 8th.

Shirley was born and raised in Newark, and raised her family in Woodbridge. She has lived in Long Branch for the past eleven years. Shirley had a varied and fulfilling career. She was most recently an office manager for a dentist in Neptune, where she lived until moving to Long Branch.

Shirley was active in the community and was a member of the Long Branch Elks and the Long Branch Senior Center, and was a pollster in town. She enjoyed going to the beach, music, dancing to the Oldies and traveling. Shirley was a big sports fan, and loved the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. Shirley had a strong belief in God, attending churches of many different beliefs, and always had a strong, positive attitude in her approach to life.

Surviving is her husband Bill Edler; her children Lisa Marie Greene and Joseph Greene, both of Brick; her grandchildren Joseph, Jr. and Justin; her brother & sister-in-law Lewis & Joanne Epstein; her sister Donnamae Epstein; and her nieces Marisa ( husband Rich), Samantha (husband George), Pauline, and a nephew Samuel.

Donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Wig Warriors, but must be mailed to Hair & Company, 12 White St, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For messages of condolence, please visit Shirley’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Patricia Zambrano on Friday, April 7, 2023 after a long illness; she was 81. Known to many as Patty, she was born and raised in Long Branch and lived in Brick for 44 years before moving to Lakewood 4 years ago.

Patty was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic and Trenton State College (now TCNJ). She was a Kindergarten teacher for 5 years at South Toms River School and a Second grade teacher for 31 years at Wall Street Elementary also in Toms River.

Patty loved spending time with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her homemade manicotti, lemon squares, 4th of July parties and loved trips to the casino with family and friends.

A special thank you to Dr. Arati Desai, MD from the University of Pennsylvania Hospital for her compassion and superior knowledge in the cancer treatments for Patty.

She was predeceased by her parents Pasquale (Patsy) Zambrano and Jennie Lista Zambrano. She is survived by her sister, Janet and brother in law Dennis Hunt of Somerdale; her nieces and nephews, Denise Gilmour and husband Jeffrey of Stratford, Gail Wilkinson and husband Lawrence of Haddonfield, Stephen Hunt and wife Kimberly of Trumansburg, NY; her great nieces and nephews, Melissa, Valerie and Stephanie Gilmour; Kathryn and Sean Wilkinson; and Katelyn, Danielle and Tyler Hunt.

Visitation will be held at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9 – 11 am with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Trinity Church at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Damiano Tribute/Guestbook link



On the morning of April 7th, 2023, it is as if the world shook, and the oceans ran still. In that moment, everything forever changed. We lost a friend, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a gentle soul. It was on this morning that we share with you the tragic news of the passing of Pamela Johnson, age 52, of Oakhurst. Pam faced her shocking diagnosis of metastatic melanoma with courage, grace, and resolve. She passed peacefully with her family at her bedside. Pam held a special place in all of our hearts. She had a calm, gentle presence that radiated from her, and she was always ready to be a loyal listener. She adored her family and wished for happiness for all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Pam’s life was rich and filled with adventure. She cherished the beach and the ocean – a true Jersey Girl at heart. She longed for the surf and made surfing a regular pastime. She strived to remain active and enjoyed running, fitness, and the great outdoors. Pam was determined and incredibly driven and routinely completed long-distance races, including numerous half marathons and the Jersey Shore triathlon. She also rang in many a new year with the New York Road Runners Midnight Run in NYC. She enjoyed traveling, and Europe and the tropics were some of her favorite destinations. Pam was warm and engaging and made new friends wherever she went and cherished all those memories.

Pam never let her family down. She quietly and lovingly cared for her mother as she became sick and she always kept a careful, albeit unintrusive eye, on her father. She was an amazing listener and friend. Pam was never too busy to hear stories about her nieces and nephews and to be there for whoever needed her with sound advice and constant encouragement. She was special to everyone who knew her, and they were always very special to her. She cherished her family and friends.

Pam enjoyed success in varied areas of her life. She completed schooling and worked both as a certified pharmacy technician as well as for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NJ. Pam had a keen eye and was especially gifted with visual arts, drawing and painting. Through her love of fitness, she motivated others to live healthier and happier lives. Further, Pam knew how to encourage others to reach for the stars, no matter the goal.

There is no denying how much Pam will be missed by her friends and family. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Anthony and Marion Lucia and Raymond and Audrey Johnson, and by her beloved mother and best friend, Ellen. She is survived by her loving father Glenn, her brother Glenn and his wife Victoria, her sister Toni Adams and husband William, and is further survived by her nieces and nephews, Catherine and Glenn Jr. Johnson, Ellen, William Jr., Emily, and Anthony Adams.

A memorial gathering to remember and celebrate Pam’s life will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15th at 9:00 am at Holy Trinity Church, 408 Prospect Street in Long Branch with the interment of cremains to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. Memorial donations on Pam’s behalf can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Damiano Tribute/Guestbook link.

Eleni Mavrogeni, 97, of Ocean Township passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, April 7th, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Born in Lakkia, Florina, Greece she lost her husband, Stavros, during the country’s civil war and raised her only daughter, Stavroula by herself.

She eventually emigrated to Asbury Park, New Jersey in 1970 to join her daughter who was then teacher and director of the St. George Greek School of Asbury Park. Eleni lived with her daughter Stavroula and her son-in-law, Peter Panas, and helped raise her granddaughters; Georgia, Elaina and Jamie while living in both Oakhurst and Wayside, New Jersey for many wonderful years.

She was both a talented homemaker and seamstress, having been employed by Roxanne Swimwear for close to 20 years. Eleni also would spend many summers in her beloved hometown city of Thessaloniki, Greece enjoying time with her sister, brother, neighbors and friends.

A true homemaker, she enjoyed the simple pleasures of domestic life including knitting, gardening, taking care of her fig tree, baking and drinking Greek coffee with her daughter and friends. She was known for her sharp wit, positive outlook on life, work ethic and perseverance.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stavros; her parents and sister, Andromahi Mikroglou.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her only daughter, Stavroula Panas and her son-in-law, Peter Panas; her granddaughters and their husbands, Georgia and Gregory Sarantidis of Westfield, NJ; Elaina and Alex Perez of Belle Mead, NJ; Jamie and Vasilis Antoniou of Queens, New York and five great-granddchildren, James, Penelope and Stella Perez, and Konstantinos and Eva Sarantidis and her brother, Mihalis Tsemetzis.

We are saddened to announce the death of Carole Lord, formerly of South Amboy, Ocean Township and Asbury Park, New Jersey. She was born in South Amboy in 1944 to Louis and Anna Sanecki, and spent her formative years there. She attended Saint Mary’s High School in South Amboy, and went on to attend Montclair State College, eventually getting both her bachelors and masters degrees from Monmouth College.

Carole worked for many years at Prudential/PruPac in Holmdel, retiring in 2002, and continuing to work for a number of years in various computer/tech settings. She moved to Asbury Park in 1994, and enjoyed having visitors come to admire her home by the Atlantic Ocean. Her interests include writing (self publishing two books on Amazon under the name Victoria Lord), being a voracious reader, animals of all kinds (particularly cats), and regaling people with stories of her appearance on the TV game show Jeopardy in 1993, where she was a one episode winner.

She is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Kristin, both of Arlington, VA) and Michael (West New York), brother Ronald Sanecki (of Tonawanda, NY), one grandson, three nieces, and many cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Atria Tinton Falls and the Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey for their aid to Carole in her final months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Eatontown SPCA at this link: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/support/donate/. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Virginia “Ginny” Richmond, 89, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away Thursday, April 6, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune after a brief illness. She was born January 25, 1934 in Franklin, N.J. After graduating from Trenton State Teachers College, she spent her career teaching Business at several schools in Monmouth County. She married Howard “Doc” Richmond in 1955. Ginny was the president and a trustee of the Township of Ocean Historical Museum for many years, and recently became a life member. Together, she and Doc were integral in moving and renovating the Eden Woolley House. Ginny also was a member of the First United Methodist Church for more than 55 years. Along with being an avid New York Yankees fan, she enjoyed traveling, knitting and animals.

She is survived by her children, Kathy and her husband Randy Ng; Kenneth Richmond; and Nancy Richmond and her husband Mark Pachak; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Box 516, Oakhurst, NJ 07755, or to the Oakhurst Methodist Church, 103 Monmouth Rd., Oakhurst, NJ 07755. To express condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.