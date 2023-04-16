Pauline M. Poyner, 68 a lifelong resident of Oceanport dies

Pauline M. Poyner, 68 a lifelong resident of Oceanport died at her home on Wednesday, April 12th.

She enjoyed a successful career in Real Estate, representing Heritage House Sotheby’s International Realty, Rumson Office.

Pauline is the Immediate Past President of the Long Branch Chamber of Commerce. She was a dedicated volunteer and contributor to Kick Cancer Overboard, Lunch Break the March of Dimes and the Kortney Rose Foundation. She served on the board of Shore House for many years.

Pauline and her family loved to travel to Walt Disney World as well as cruising especially on the Disney Cruise Line. She was passionate about her grandchildren and being an active grandmother whether it was reading to them or playing with sidewalk chalk on the driveway, Pauline was right there. She loved to cook Italian food and hosting Thanksgiving dinner at her home was her favorite. She enjoyed watching Law and Order, Blue Bloods, any cooking show and Love it or List it. Her favorite movie was It’s A Wonderful Life. Pauline enjoyed playing tennis and earned a scholarship to Brookdale Community College to play tennis and received her AA degree after raising her family.

Surviving is her husband, Scott Poyner; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Cliff Bebout, Oceanport, Frank Bebout and Greg and Nicole Bebout, of West Long Branch; 10 grandchildren, London, Beckham, Presley, Payton, Harper, Hudson, Cadence, Tatum, Tieagan and Kenzi.

Visitation Tuesday, April 18th, 4 to 7 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral services, Wednesday, April 19th, 1:30 pm, at Tower Hill Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Pauline’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Pauline’s memory to the Shore House, 266 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, shorehousenj.org.