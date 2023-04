Dr. Lyman Hidalgo-Nyquist is a psychotherapist with a climate-induced apocalyptic complex, a loose grasp of therapeutic technique, and a looser grasp of professional ethics. When his long-suffering clients decide to see a new, young therapist who’s just moved to town, Lyman’s professional jealousy spikes—along with his fear of losing income — and he decides to meet the new therapist head-on to set things straight, the results of which he does not anticipate.