Vietnam Veterans Monument Moves to a Permanent Home in Ocean Township

Dedication takes place Saturday, April 22 at Deal Road site

The Township of Ocean Mayor and Council, along with VFW Post 2226, will dedicate the recently relocated Vietnam Veterans Monument on Saturday, April 22 at 11 am. The new site, the monument’s permanent home, is at 601 Deal Road, behind the Township Library.

The monument is dedicated to the men and women who served in Vietnam, and Saturday’s ceremony will honor all veterans who served in all wars. The monument once stood beside the nature trail at Fort Monmouth U.S. Army Base from 2000 to 2015, according to VFW Post 2226 Commander Jim Mack. It was held in storage for nearly three years until its installation at the Post 2226’s home on Norwood Ave. in Oakhurst in 2018.

When the post’s building was sold in 2021 and activities were relocated to the Long Branch Elks Lodge, plans were made with Township officials to move the monument to a permanent home in Ocean.

Veterans, their families and friends and the public are welcome to attend the April 22 dedication. A Black Hawk helicopter will be landing on the site for display and tours. Special guests include New Jersey State Police Pipe Band and New Jersey State Police Mounted Patrol.

Lunch will be served after the ceremony.

For more information, contact Jennifer Nordstrom, 732-531-2600, ext. 6220.

