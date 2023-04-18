Senator Gopal’s Hosted Events Celebrating Greek Independence Day, Women’s History Month and Irish-American Heritage Month

Senator Vin Gopal thanks participants in three recent events that he and his staff hosted celebrating Greek Independence Day, Women’s History Month and Irish-American Heritage Month.

Greek Independence Day Honorees – Senator Vin Gopal recognized Savas Tsivicos, Patty Vlahos, and Dimitrios Geaneas with Senate Resolutions during his Greek Independence Day Celebration in Ocean Township. Bill Matiskoudis served as keynote speaker while Ocean Mayor John Napolitani Sr., Deputy Mayor Dr. Margie Donlon, and Councilmen Robert Acerra Sr. and David Fisher also attended.

Women’s History Month Honorees – Former Lt. Governor and current Executive Director of the Mercy Center Kim Guadagno’s delivered inspiring opening remarks at Senator Vin Gopal’s Women’s History Month Celebration at Parlor Gallery in Asbury Park. Gopal presented Senate Resolutions recognizing “amazing women honorees who are selflessly serving our communities everyday” Charleen Cucci, Neptune; Kim Iadanza, Tinton Falls; Katie Kelliher, Freehold Township; Alpha Reynolds-Lewis, Red Bank; Alexandra Ameer McMenamy, Colts Neck; Gloria Romeo-Siciliano, Ocean; Lynn Reich, Freehold Borough, and Anna Sweeney of Long Branch.

Irish-American Heritage Month Honorees – State Police Col. Patrick Callahan, Asbury Park Mayor John Moor, and Ocean Township Mayor John Napolitani gave opening remarks for the Irish-American Heritage Celebration hosted by Senator Vin Gopal at Deal Lake Bar + Co. Ocean Township District 2 Fire Commissioner Michael Evans served Master of Ceremonies and helped present Senate Resolutions to honorees: Julie Andreola, Asbury Park; Eugene Dello, Ocean; Garrett Giberson Jr., Asbury Park; Lynn Humphrey, Eatontown; Michael Killeen, Neptune City; Brent MacConnell, Shrewsbury; Amy McGovern, Ocean, and Robert Honecker of Shrewsbury. Special thanks to bagpiper Austin Mueller the Irish Step Dancers of Daly Irish Dance School of Little Silver for providing entertainment.