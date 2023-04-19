Congregation Torat El’s Popular “Meet the Author” Series Continues in Person

May 7th Program Features Meira Cook, author of “The Full Catastrophe”

OAKHURST – On Sunday, May 7 at 11am, Congregation Torat El will hold the next event of its popular and innovative “Meet the Author” series in our beautiful Social Hall at 301 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ.

This is the fourth and final event of the series’ sixth season, and features author Meira Cook, who will be speaking about her book, The Full Catastrophe.

The Full Catastrophe is the story of Charlie Minkoff and his grandfather and best friend, Oscar, a Holocaust survivor. Since Oscar never had a Bar Mitzvah, Charlie tries to arrange for a joint Bar Mitzvah for himself and his Zeyde, not expecting to encounter obstacles along the way. This is a touching story of an unusual family, a boy with physical challenges, the impact of secrets, the value of friendship and a grandfather’s wisdom, and the importance of love on the journey to becoming a man.

Meira Cook is the award-winning author of several novels and five poetry collections. She won the McNally Robinson Book of the Year Award and the Margaret Laurence Award for Fiction. Cook also served as Writer in Residence at the University of Manitoba’s Centre for Creative Writing and Oral Culture.

Buy your copy of her book from Bookshop.org (to support independent bookstores) or amazon.com.

Pre-paid registration is $15 per person, and $20 at the door. A light brunch will be served. Reservations can be made at www.torat-el.org or 732-531-4410.

This ongoing series has been made possible by a generous grant from the B’nai Sholom/Beth El Foundation.