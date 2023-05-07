Ocean Softball Spartans down Neptune Fliers 23-13

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

On Friday afternoon the Ocean Township Spartan softball team had their best offensive output of the 2023 season. They hosted the Fliers of Neptune in a Shore Conference B North divisional battle, which they won 23-13.

Neptune started off with four runs in the top of the first inning, and Ocean plated three to close out the first. Neptune added one additional run in the top of the second and held the Spartans scoreless in the bottom of the second. That was the only inning Ocean didn’t score.

Third, fourth and fifth innings the Spartans scored six, six and five runs for 17 of their 23 runs. They only allowed Neptune three, two and three runs in the top of those innings. Ocean held Neptune scoreless in the top of the sixth inning and added three more to their total in the bottom of that inning. Ocean had a 23-13 lead and the game was stopped after the sixth inning.

Sophomore Jillian Scotto was the Spartan in the circle who recorded the victory. In her six innings of work, she allowed eight hits and struck out three. She also had four runs batted in.

Having a strong day at the plate was senior Ava Wnorowski, who went 6-for-6, scoring five runs, hitting in two, getting four singles and two doubles. Lana Rudolph, sophomore, went 4-for-5 at the plate with four runs batted in, two singles and two doubles.

Three other Spartans also went 4-for-5. Senior Ave Scotto, with three runs batted in and four singles. Cassandra Foley, sophomore, with two singles and two doubles. Scotto also went 4-for-5, with four runs batted in and she had three singles and one double.

Ocean had a total of 39 at bats getting 25 hits scoring 25 runs. They had a total of 13 runs batted in, 18 singles, and seven doubles. With the win they improved to 4-11 overall and 4-10 in the division. This is the first season for head coach Michaela Pembleton. Last season the Spartans finished 7-15 overall and were 5-9 in the Shore Conference A-Central division.

