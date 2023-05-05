Connie Greene Re-Elected as Chairperson of DMHAS Professional Advisory Committee for Addictions

Eatontown –Connie Greene, Senior Vice President, RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery (IFPR) was re-elected Chairperson of the Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Professional Advisory Committee for Addictions. Ms. Greene, a resident of Freehold Township, commenced a second two-year term on April 21.

“This is a time of tremendous challenge, but also tremendous opportunity in the battle against the disease of addiction happening throughout New Jersey,” said Greene, “I look forward to engaging the best minds in the field of substance use disorder and mental health to find solutions that make our communities healthier.”

The purpose of the Professional Advisory Committee (PAC) is to make recommendations pertinent to the prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery of substance use disorders, as well as co-occurring disorders, to the Commissioner of the Department of Human Services (DHS) through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS). Through such recommendations, the PAC shall advocate for an integrated, holistic system of care to promote overall wellness.

As Senior Vice President at IFPR, Ms. Greene has overseen its growth into a leading public health organization in New Jersey, providing comprehensive substance use disorder prevention programs, nicotine and tobacco treatment, innovative recovery support and wellness services throughout the continuum of care in all sectors of the community. IFPR’s nationally recognized Peer Recovery Program (PRP) transforms complex care delivery in hospitals, ambulatory services and communities for almost 20,000 patients with substance use disorder and associated healthcare needs each year.

Ms. Greene is also Co-Chair, along with Christopher Freer, DO, FACEP, of the RWJBarnabas Health’s Tackling Addiction Task Force, which sets the standard for executing a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to combatting substance use disorder and enhancing pain management across the healthcare system.

For more information about RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery services, visit rwjbh.org/preventionandrecovery.

About the Institute for Prevention and Recovery

RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery (IFPR) is a leader in creating the systems and services necessary to improve the health of communities throughout New Jersey. For over 30 years, IFPR has provided substance use disorder prevention programs, nicotine and tobacco treatment, innovative recovery support and social care services, taking a systems change approach to address social determinants of health and enhance care delivery systems throughout RWJBarnabas Health and New Jersey’s communities.

IFPR is the largest provider of hospital-based peer recovery services in the United States and the largest provider of free tobacco and nicotine treatment services in New Jersey. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/preventionandrecovery.