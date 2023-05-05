Local Leaders Get Things Done for the Future of Our Families

Op-ed from Dr. Margie Donlon, Deputy Mayor of Ocean

As Senator Gopal (D-Long Branch) stated in his latest op-ed, April not only brought showers to Monmouth, but also some much-needed relief to families across the county in the shape of an ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters)! This program is a property tax rebate for Monmouth County homeowners and renters across the state. Because of Senator Gopal’s leadership, the ANCHOR Property Tax Program is now providing rebate checks or direct deposits ranging from $1,000 to $1,500 to homeowners – depending on their household income – and up to $450 to renters. Senator Gopal also fought to increase the income level to $200,000 to ensure everyone receives the help they need.

As Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township and a local homeowner for the last 7 years in Monmouth County, property taxes are always at the forefront of my mind. It’s what I hear at the doors and through conversations with residents in town. I am proud that through these conversations, I (along with the rest of our town council) was able to make sure residents knew about this program, and others provided by the State that might help ease the economic burden so many of us are feeling. This resulted in Ocean Township seeing a 49.6% return rate of ANCHOR applications, 6% higher than the statewide average, making Ocean Twp one of the program’s highest-performing towns. I am thankful the State Legislature made this investment for the future of Monmouth County, so that families are able to receive direct relief and keep money in their pockets.

Initiatives like this are why I am a public servant and why I’m running on Senator Gopal’s team. I see firsthand what can happen when local leaders look out for the people they were elected by and work hard to make their lives better. Real lives are changed when our elected leaders are willing to work together, invest in our future, and take the time to understand what’s going on in their neighbors’ lives.

All issues are local, and it is time we elect leaders to the Assembly who care about our local issues and the future of Monmouth County families.