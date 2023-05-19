Monmouth Medical Center partners with the Long Branch Library for Women’s Health Discussion Group

Please join us for our first topic on May 24th. The discussion group will focus on perimenopause and menopause for the month of May. Dr. Robert Graebe, Chairman and Program Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Monmouth Medical Center will share information and be available for questions. We welcome everyone to share their experiences or just come listen.

Dr. Graebe received his doctor of medicine degree at Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara in Mexico, and completed residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Monmouth Medical Center and a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

Please note that this event will take place at St. James Church at 300 Broadway in Long Branch, NJ.

Healthy snacks will be served. Wednesday, May 24th at 7:00pm.

Please contact Kate Angelo with questions at KAngelo at kangelo@longbranchlib.org or call 732-222-3900.

About Us

The Long Branch Free Public Library has served as a community anchor for over 100 years. Located on the beautiful Jersey Shore, the library consists of both the Main Carnegie Library and Elberon Branch. LBFPL is where innovation and tradition meet, creating nationally recognized services and programs to help individuals achieve their full potential.

For more information, please visit www.longbranchlib.org.