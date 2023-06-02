Senate Passes Gopal-Turner Legislation to Allow Liquor Sales at Art-House Movie Theaters

TRENTON – The State Senate passed Senator Vin Gopal’s cosponsored legislation to allow towns to issue a special liquor license to nonprofits with an art-house movie theater.

“Nonprofit arts groups and venues, like other nonprofit entities, took a tough hit during the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Gopal (D-Monmouth), who cosponsored the bill, S3328, with Senator Shirley Turner, (D-Mercer). “This bill is one way to help them recover, by allowing art-house movie theaters to enjoy the same beverage service offerings available at other nonprofit arts locations, including those that host musical and theatrical performances, as well as concerts, and to further enhance the overall experience for patrons.

The legislation would enable a municipality to issue a special plenary retail consumption license, known as a “theater license,” to a person or nonprofit entity for an art-house movie theater with a capacity of 50 persons or more. Under the bill, “art-house movie theater” would be defined as a theater that is principally used for showing motion pictures and is operated by a nonprofit arts organization that is committed to enriching its local community by providing opportunities for participation in the arts, offering arts education opportunities, and promoting regional economic prosperity. The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank is among the nonprofits that would benefit from the legislation.

“This legislation is critical to the survival of our independent cinema in Red Bank,” said Izzy Sackowitz, chief operating officer at the Count Basie. “Unlike Hollywood blockbusters that fill cineplexes, independent cinemas and films cater to an audience interested in exploring deeper emotions of everyday life – through thought-provoking storylines and characters, to documentaries that reveal stories that could otherwise go unexplored. Along with the appreciation our audience will have in enjoying a glass of wine with their film, the revenue this legislation will generate is critical to our mission, and giving our art house cinema a fighting chance to remain open.”

The bill would make it legal for the holder of a theater license to serve alcoholic beverages for consumption on the licensed premises during the performance and two hours prior to the performance. In addition, theaters could serve alcoholic beverages during the two hours immediately following performances, with some restrictions.

“In these post-pandemic and yet still uncertain economic times, our nonprofits, including those that serve to bolster the arts, need every advantage we can provide,” said Senator Turner. “This legislation will assist their efforts to enrich the cultural and entertainment opportunities for their towns and neighborhoods.”

