Tuesday June 19th

From 7:00 – 8:30 pm

West Long Branch Community Center

116 Locust Ave,. West Long Branch

This month the Family Addiction Network meeting welcomesback Rich Gore to share his knowledge and experience about how you can support your loved one through their journey, without losing yourself in the process. Not everyone who needs it accepts treatment, and loved ones need to be able to gauge how to navigate through the storm while in the midst of substance use disorder. Rich has lived both sides of addiction, as an alcoholic whose family, friends and co-workers were very concerned about and as a sober person who learned of his sister’s death after she had been missing for 13 years.

Rich, who is now retired, had a 40-year career in education and SUD prevention, first with New Hope Foundation as an in-patient Adolescent Counselor at their Intoxicated Drivers Resource center and then moving to the adolescent unit. He then became a Student Assistance Counselor for South Amboy Public Schools for another 30 years. We look forward to the wealth of knowledge and experience that Rich will share with the group.