Long Branch Shooting Incident

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Long Branch Police Department are investigating a shooting incident from early Monday morning at approximately 2:21 a.m., near the 400 Block of 2nd Avenue that left one gunshot victim injured. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. For anyone that may have information on this please reach out to Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Detective Detective Conor Mullan – 732-222-1000.