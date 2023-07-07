Long Branch Receives State Grant to Purchase Historic Property of Santander Bank for Municipal Court

The City was granted 2 million from the State of New Jersey to purchase anchor building for growing Municipal Court needs

The City of Long Branch announced today that its Municipal Court is getting a new home at 600 Broadway, the former Santander Bank. The City is pleased to announce that thanks to the state legislature and Governor Murphy, the State of New Jersey has granted the City 2 million dollars, which covers the purchase of the building and moving costs. The City has been renting the first floor of 279 Broadway as its Municipal Court for over twenty years and currently pays $135,000 a year in rent. The Municipal Court has recently become recognized state-wide for their innovative programs and partnerships.

The new location of the Municipal Court will be at the building, previously occupied by Santander Bank, at the intersection of Bath Ave., Norwood Ave., and Broadway and across from Norwood Park and the historic Oceanic Firehouse – the original Long Branch City Hall. This purchase will reenergize the area, helping to bring it back to its original municipal triangle.

“We want to thank the state legislature and Governor Murphy for assisting in getting this money in the state budget for the relocation of our Municipal Court. It is greatly needed due to the costs of renting and the need for additional space. Our initiatives such as the Recovery Diversion Program have become recognized statewide but lack room at the current Municipal Court,” Mayor Pallone said.

“The acquisition of the Santander building is yet another component in our continued efforts to revitalize Broadway and the urban spaces throughout Long Branch,” said Mayor John Pallone. “Santander Bank is selling us this prime real estate, which includes the main bank building and the drive thru building on 1.7 acres, for $1.7 million dollars. We are working with Santander to keep the drive-thru building open for ATM purposes.”