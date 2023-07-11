Family Addiction Network – July 18 Meeting

For our July meeting we welcome Darlene Tyler, Founder of Em-Power Me of Monmouth County. Darlene will share her story about being married to a man with a heroin addiction, how that adversely affected her family, and how her experiences are the driving force behind the work she does now, as well as the motivation to continue showing up to help others. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work and is a trained peer recovery specialist. She previously worked for NJ Re-entry and has had many various positions in the behavioral health field, working with adolescents and for the ARC of Monmouth County, to name a few!

She created Em-Power Me which aims to help those in need throughout Monmouth and surrounding counties. Their main goal is to empower people by connecting them with the resources and referrals they need and inform them of services they may qualify for; many people don’t even realize they qualify for assistance. Em-Power me helps everyone including those with a criminal background. They offer a wide range of services helping connect those in need with resources including those with food insecurity, Addiction, homelessness (finding housing), lack of access to education as well as helping break down barriers to employment for those who have been incarcerated, and so much more.

It is heartwarming to know that people like Darlene exist in our own backyard! We hope you can join us and learn more about what is available for your loved one!