Derkack and Hickey led Sterns Trailer over ACI/Robin’s Nest 124-110

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Jordan Derkack was part of the 2021 graduating class of Colonia High School. During his three years on varsity he scored 495 points, had 164 rebounds, 124 assists, 20 blocked shots and 60 steals. He selected Merrimack College to continue his basketball career.

However, during the summer, the 6’5” guard plays in the Jersey Shore Basketball League for the defending champs, Sterns Trailer. July 6, he had a very impressive game as Sterns Trailer beat ACI/Robin’s Nest 124-110. In that victory, Derkack scored 38 points and had six rebounds and steals.

Also helping Sterns Trailer to a strong 3-0 start this summer in the JSBL was Jackson Hickie. He just graduated from Randor High School in Pennsylvania, where he averaged 19.8 points per-game and had nine rebounds and four assists per-game. He earned the Central League’s Most Valuable Player this past season.

Hickie finished his high school career with 1,154 points. His high school coach was quoted; “Jackson is as elite of a competitor and athlete as you can hope to coach,” said Jamie Chadwin. Randor Raptors won the District 1 5A title and Central League Championship while setting a school record for team wins, 29-1. In the fall, Hickie will be a part of the Princeton University Tigers basketball team. In the win over ACI/Robin’s Nest, Hickie scored 29 points, had 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Jack Scott, another Princeton University Tiger, is on the Sterns Trailer roster. He just completed his freshman year where he appeared in 18 games. The 6’6” played his high school ball at Hunn School where he averaged a double-double his senior year. He led the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Both of Scott’s parents are Princeton alumni. His dad, Joe, was a player, assistant coach and coach at Princeton, and is now the head coach at Air Force. Scott’s mom, Leah, also played for the Tigers, and is second all-time in assists.

In the win over ACI/Robin’s nest Scott scored 22 points, had 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Grant Goode, who played at St. John Vianney and Kentucky State, had 17 points for Sterns Trailer in the win. Also getting double digits in scoring was Jakari Spence, who is the all-time leading scorer at Toms River North, and currently plays for Monmouth University. Spence finished the game against ACI/Robin’s Nest with 15 points.

The JSBL is a unique league, made up of Division 1 players, professional and former professional athletes. In accordance with NCAA rules only two active Division 1 players from the same college or university can be on a JSBL team at the same time. However, ACI/Robin’s Nest is even more distinctive, as all of its members are from Brookdale Community College.

They are the only team in the league that play together all year round. Brookdale won their third national title this past season. They had a remarkable 30-3 record, and a North Atlantic District Championship. They entered the NJCAA Division III tournament as the third seed and beat top team, Sandhills of North Carolina 90-82.

ACI/Robin’s Nest does not have any big name Division 1 players or professional ballers on their roster. But they have kids that love to play and are earning valuable experience. Leading them in scoring in the loss to Sterns Trailer was Jack Zink, who played his high school ball at Calvary Christian Academy. He had 33 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Regan Burke, Holy Cross High School, scored 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block. Teammate Kareem Irby, Hillside High School, had 21 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

All games are played at Manasquan High School Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday nights. The first game starts at 7:00 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m. All games are free.

