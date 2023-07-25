Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Mater :

I’m Mater, a 9 month-old Lab Mix weighing 54 lbs. I was surrendered to the shelter when my family felt I needed a more active lifestyle than they could provide. I’m ready for my second chance to show just how amazing I truly am!

I might seem a little reserved when I meet new people, but once I’m comfortable, make way for lots of love and playtime and zoomies!! I’ll benefit from gentle, positive guidance to help build my confidence and be the best dog I can be. I’d love a backyard to run around,

and anyone willing to join in and play alongside me will help strengthen our bond.

Looking for a bouncy, handsome boy? I’m your guy! If you are interested in meeting me, The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!