Two Brothers Sentenced To Prison For 1st Degree Narcotics Investigation

FREEHOLD – Two brothers were sentenced to New Jersey State Prison in connection with a 2021 drug investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday.

On Friday July 21, 2023, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Christie Bevacqua, Paul Anderson, 31, of Long Branch, was sentenced to six years New Jersey State Prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility on a second-degree Distribution of Cocaine in excess of ½ ounce; second degree Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute in excess of ½ ounce; and second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Simon Anderson, 33, of Sayreville, was sentenced to ten years New Jersey State Prison on a first degree Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute in excess of 5 ounces. Keshon Fenter, 36 of Brick was sentenced to Probation on a third-degree Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine.

All three men previously pled guilty before the Honorable Jill O’Malley on March 30, 2023.

In the spring of 2021, police from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force conducted an investigation during which Paul Anderson sold over ½ ounce of cocaine on four occasions. The investigation revealed that Simon Anderson was supplying his brother Paul with large quantities of cocaine. Keshon Fenter was also observed supplying cocaine to Paul Anderson for resale.

On June 30, 2021, police from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force, Long Branch Police Department, Eatontown Police Department, Oceanport Police Department, and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on residences in Long Branch, Eatontown and Oceanport. Upon executing the warrants, police seized over 200 grams of cocaine, a 9 mm loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine, 450 grams of marijuana, and approximately $80,000 cash.

This case was handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Cartmell. Paul Anderson was represented by Charles Moriarty Esq., of West Long Branch; Simon Anderson was represented by Kevin Roe Esq., of Hackensack; and Keshon Fenter was represented by Edwin Wu Esq., of Freehold.