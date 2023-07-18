Sea Shore Auto edges WCT Warriors 99-90

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

This summer the Jersey Shore Basketball League celebrates its 55th season with eight teams playing Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday nights at Manasquan High School. Two games are played nightly with the first starting at 7:00 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m. They are free to the general public and feature top NCAA Division1 players along with professional and former professional ballers.

Last week the teams sitting in sixth and seventh position faced off. Sea Shore Auto, who holds the sixth spot, beat WCT Warriors 99-90. It was an exciting game that tied three times and had only two lead changes.

Leading Sea Shore Auto was Jaleel Lord, who played high school ball at St. Anthony’s in Jersey City where in his senior year the team finished 32-0. He then played four years at Merrimack College where he had 17 double-doubles in his senior year. In the win over WCT Warriors Lord scored a game high 47 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Sea Shore Auto’s Dwaine Jones and Jared Kimbrough each finished with 18 points. Kimbrough had 13 rebounds, one assist and four blocks. Jones pulled down four rebounds, had 10 assists and two steals. With the win, the team improved to 2-3 this summer.

Over on the WCT Warriors side of the court, Mason Jones, who played at Manchester High School and Albertus Magnus College, finished with 37 points, five rebounds, and two assists. His teammate, Drew Kania, who is 6’8” and played his high school ball at Gill St. Bernard and then at Brown University, scored 27 points. He had 14 rebounds, one block and one steal. With the loss, WCT Warriors drop to 1-4 on the summer session.

With only five games left in the JSBL 2023 summer season, Sea Shore Auto had put out that Scottie Lewis would be joining the team this summer. Lewis is a high school standout from Ranney School, the University of Florida and a NBA Charlotte Hornets pick. They also said that Naz Reid, who is from Asbury Park, played high school ball at Roselle Catholic, and then moved onto LSU and now plays for the Timberwolves in the NBA. However, neither have made a regular season game so far.

