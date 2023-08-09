Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

String Bean :

I’m String Bean, a 4-year-old Pitbull weighing 55 pounds. Found starved and abandoned in an apartment complex without any food or water, I was thankfully brought to the MCSPCA where I’m now at a healthy weight. I never want to be abandoned again, so I’m looking for a loving forever home to come scoop me up!

Wiggly and curious in new places, I’m very friendly with new people and enjoy gentle pets and attention. Break out the toys and I’m one fun dude who can play a nice game of trade and fetch! Keeping playtime to a low level is best as it’s suggested not to rough house and get me amped up. Outdoor adventures would be exciting for me – just make sure you don’t skip your workouts as I can be mighty athletic on a leash! Hook me up with a harness though and we’ll be good to go! Since you should always remember your vegetables, I’m one smiley boy who would be a yummy addition to your family! Come say hi! The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!



Pizzazz :

Will someone rescue this handsome little gentleman? I’m 7 years old and came to the shelter after my owner tragically passed away. It’s been so confusing and sad losing everything I knew, but I’m hopeful another loving family will add me to theirs soon.