Two fugitives arrested for roles in Long Branch shooting incident

FREEHOLD – A man and woman who were involved in a shooting incident in Long Branch have been located and arrested, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Tuesday.

Michael O’ Rourke, 31, of Asbury Park, has been charged with first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree Attempted Murder, second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun and second-degree Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon. Brianna L. Graziano, 27, of Tinton Falls, was charged with first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder and first-degree Attempted Murder.

On June 12, 2023, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers from the Long Branch Police Department responded to the area of Matilda Terrace apartments for a report of an altercation. Upon arrival, the victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his neck. The victim was quickly transported to the Monmouth Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Long Branch Police Department resulted in the identification of O’Rourke and Graziano as the persons responsible for the shooting.

On Friday August 4, 2023, O’Rourke was located and arrested in Ohio by members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force – Wheeling Office.

Shortly thereafter, Graziano was located and arrested in New Jersey by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Task Force.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 1-800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Department Detective Connor Mullan at 732-222-1000.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Major Crimes Bureau. Information about O’Rourke and Graziano’s legal representation were not immediately available.

Convictions on first-degree criminal charges can be punishable by terms up to 20 years in state prison.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.