Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo Cruises Ahead with Growing Sponsor Support

Brielle, NJ – The Marine Trades Association of New Jersey (MTA/NJ) is pleased to announce the return of two prominent sponsors along with one new addition to support the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo being held on September 22-24, 2023 at Shore Town Ballpark in Lakewood, NJ.

Pine Belt Cars has once again signed on as Auto Sponsor of the show. Pine Belt is a family owned and operated New Jersey car dealer since 1937 with a rich tradition of offering new or used cars, trucks and SUVs while prioritizing the needs of each customer. Pine Belt specializes in Chevy, Chrysler , Jeep, and Subaru cars. “Pine Belt takes pride in serving New Jersey customers with a great deal more dedication, commitment and honesty than any other dealership around,” stated Rob Sickel, President of PineBelt Enterprises, Inc. “We’ve operated under that goal since 1937, and it’s that guiding principle that has led us to house New Jersey’s largest collection of new and used Chevy cars, trucks and SUVs.”

Coming in at the Supporting level are Travelers Ocean Marine Insurance of Edison and Coastal Environmental Consulting, LLC of Toms River. Travelers Ocean Marine insures marinas, boat dealers, marine contractors, marine repair operations, ocean cargo, and other commercial marine exposures. Coastal Environmental Consulting provides quality environmental consulting services for land use and waterfront development projects.

“We are proud to have such strong support for the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo this year,” stated Colleen Blake, MTA/NJ President. “The participation from these well-respected companies is a great asset to the show. To compliment the boats and other marine products on display, Pine Belt will have a number of new vehicles available for viewing. This is an excellent opportunity to see cars, trucks and boats in one place!”

At the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo, held at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, show goers will find everything they need to get out on the water. With boat inventory levels increasing this past year, there will be an even larger display of new boats and new models to board. There will also be a great selection of pre-owned boats unlike any other show in New Jersey. In addition, there will be a boater’s marketplace that will be full of great deals for gear, accessories, marine equipment and services. New Jersey offers excellent coastal, bay, lake and river boating so representatives from many marinas will be on hand as well. The family friendly theme includes attractions for young skippers with fun displays and activities in the popular Kids Cove, sponsored by the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium.

Time and again the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo has proved to be an excellent place to shop a grand fleet of boats, which cater to every lifestyle and every budget. It remains easily accessible, convenient and affordable for everyone.

Sponsor Opportunities Available! Gain a competitive edge for your business by sponsoring the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo. There are opportunities available for every budget. Whether you want to be a Presenting Sponsor, take out an ad in the show program, or donate a raffle prize, there are many ways to be seen and heard. Take a look at our Sponsorship Flyer for more information.

Event details can be found at JerseyBoatExpo.com with more information being added as the show draws nearer.

Show Hours: Friday 11AM – 6 PM

Saturday 10AM – 6 PM

Sunday 10 AM -5 PM

Contact: Phone: 732-292-1051; Fax: 732-292-1041; Email: info@jerseyboatexpo.com.

All proceeds from the event return to the MTA/NJ to support its efforts to promote, advance, and protect the recreational boating industry in New Jersey.

About the MTA/NJ: The Marine Trades Association of New Jersey (MTA/NJ), established in 1972, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, advancing and protecting the recreational marine industry and waterways in the State of New Jersey. The MTA/NJ is dedicated to the interests of the industry as a whole for the benefit of its individual members and the consumers whom they serve. In addition to many accomplishments, the MTA/NJ produces two boat shows, the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo held in September at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, and the New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo held in February at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. The MTA/NJ proudly endorses the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show.