Celebrate summer on the sand at MOCEANS Annual Beach Bash

​Our 5th Annual Beach Bash will take place in Sunday, September 10th, 2023 from 1 to 4:00 PM at the bandstand next to the carousel in Pier Village, Long Branch. As one of very few accessible beach events of the summer, we expect a phenomenal turnout. The event will raise awareness and funds to assist people living with disability in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

​MOCEANS has been working closely with shore communities to make meaningful beach access a reality. The City of Long Branch and Manasquan have been tremendous partners, embracing the need to make their beaches available for all to enjoy. And there are more great beaches to come.

​Your business can help create an amazing day on the shore and so much more. To sponsor our day in the sun, fill out the form below or visit our website (www.moceanscil.org). Your generous donation will help make the Jersey Shore accessible for everyone.

MOCEANS promotes independent living and barrier-free access for people living with disabilities in Monmouth and Ocean counties. We rely on the generosity of our community to fulfill this vital mission. If you have any questions or need further information, please email, info@moceanscil.org or call (732) 571-4884.

​See you at the beach!

​Judyth Brown