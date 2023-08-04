National Night Out Celebrated Around Nation is in 39th Year

On Tuesday, communities around the country, including Long Branch, took part in the National Night Out Against Crime. What began as a plea from one person 39 years ago for people to leave their porch lights on to deter crime, turned into a gathering celebrated annually by communities around the United States.

The Long Branch Police Department and the city, featured fun times and a chance for residents to get to know those who serve the community in a friendly environment with games, food, chances to win prizes, a wonderful DJ, set in Slocum Park next to the Long Branch Library. All

free!

The chili competition between police and firemen was won this year by the Union Ave firemen.

Police interacted with children and adults in many other ways. There was a long line where kids waited to spin a wheel staffed by officers and win prizes. Other officers walked around and spoke with families, schmoozing and offering safety tips. More prizes than ever were awarded to lucky winners, many little kids walking away with new bicycles.