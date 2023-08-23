Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Lilac :

I’m Lilac, a 4 year-old Pitbull weighing 65 pounds. Brought to the MCSPCA as a stray, I’ve blossomed here with my shelter friends and am ready as ever to find a family to call my very own.

Pretty as the flower itself, I’m one bubbly and bouncy girl who enjoys meeting new people, often ignoring toys just to get more affectionate pets from my friends! While I’m happy with new faces, new places can make me a little anxious at first, so I ask that my new adopters let me settle into my new forever home at my own pace. Letting me explore on my own terms will only help me to feel comfortable and help strengthen our bond. Thriving on exercise, attention, and cuddle time, I’ll be your loyal lady if you can provide for me a life filled with those three special items.

Pick me and I will be the best in the bunch! The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!