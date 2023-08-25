National Assoc. of Police Organizations Endorsed Gopal; Letters to the Editor From the Community Laud Gopal

Senator Vin Gopal is the only New Jersey legislator to receive national police endorsement

Team Monmouth’s Senator Vin Gopal has received the endorsement from the National Association of Police Organizations, becoming the only New Jersey legislator to do so. In his time in the New Jersey State Senate, Senator Gopal has been a bipartisan leader who has worked closely with law enforcement to address public safety concerns, from pop-up parties to assaults on police officers, all while securing historic funding for Monmouth County law enforcement in this year’s state budget.

“NAPO is pleased to support your re-election campaign and is confident you will continue your strong support of the law enforcement community in the New Jersey Senate,” said NAPO Director William J. Johnson.

“It is the utmost honor to be the only New Jersey legislator to have earned the support and endorsement from The National Association of Police Organizations. I have always fought for our law enforcement, and look forward to continued partnership and collaboration to ensure that our police officers have the funds and resources needed to serve our community,” said Senator Gopal.

