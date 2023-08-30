Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Maverick :

I’m Maverick, a 2 year-old Pitbull weighing 58 pounds of stealth. Originally found as a stray, I now feel the need…the need for speed….AND a warm, loving home!

A loose and wiggly dude who can get anxious in new environments, I like to scope out my surroundings, curious of all the nooks and cr annies. If I find any toys, I turn into a certified party-boy who gets amped up quickly but can calm down when treats are thrown my way.

When it comes to training, I’m looking for an understanding, patient family who are willing to offer me proper, positive reinforced guidance to really help me thrive. I’ve been loving all the new introductions and experiences here at the shelter as they work on my manners, but I tend to get very animated and bouncy…trust me it’s just out of sheer excitement!

If you are ready to fly high with me, I’m looking for the Goose to my Maverick. Could it be you? The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!

Kangaroo :

Hip, hop, I don’t stop – till I’m adopted! I was a friendly stray in need of a good home…and a dentist visit! I only have 6 teeth left, which means this studly face of mine is here to stay!