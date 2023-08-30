From Lanes to Links to Drinks: Pier Village Debuts New Upscale Entertainment Lounge

To Host Public Grand Opening Event on September 7th

Long Branch – Pier Village , the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, announces the opening of Pier Pins , a one-of-a-kind 8,000-square-foot upscale entertainment lounge featuring state of the art bowling, virtual reality sports simulators, table games and a full bar and lounge.k A public grand opening event for Pier Pins located at 20 Melrose Place will be held on September 7, 2023 from 6 pm – 12 am.

The latest addition to the curated collection of shopping, dining, and entertainment options available at Pier Village, Pier Pins promises something for everyone. Corporate teams looking to build stronger bonds or a group of friends in search of an unforgettable night out can enjoy four full-sized state-of-the-art bowling lanes. Guests can also immerse themselves in an array of sports experiences ranging from golf to lacrosse to soccer and everything in between with three sports simulator bays. Air hockey, ping pong, and pool tables round out the exciting gamut of gaming options for every preference and skill level.

Beyond the games, guests can take a seat at Pier Pins’ stylish full-service bar surrounded by high-tops and lounge seating to delight in handcrafted cocktails and a range of beers and wines. Complementing the beverages is a carefully curated menu of bar bites for every palate overseen by the team behind Pier Village’s award-winning Salt Steakhouse

“We knew that a high-end entertainment concept would be the ideal complement to the diverse slate of food and beverage and shopping experiences available to visitors at Pier Village,” said Nicole Kushner Meyer of Kushner. “We’re excited to host our grand opening for the public and showcase our latest enhancement to Pier Village that we are confident will cement its status as the Jersey Shore’s premier year-round destination.”

Kushner has tapped operations veteran Ernie Blundell to manage Pier Pins. Blundell brings over 30 years of management experience at some of the nation’s most iconic attractions including The Empire State Building, The National September 11 Memorial & Museum, The Seattle Space Needle and Six Flags Great Adventure prior to his role at Pier Pins.

Blundell added, “Every single detail — from the decor to the thoughtfully crafted menu to the selection of games — has been meticulously orchestrated to ensure an unparalleled experience for each and every guest who walks through our doors. This unparalleled new offering stands as a true testament to Pier Village’s commitment to offering something for everyone at the Jersey Shore.”

Pier Pins is open Sunday to Thursday from 12 pm – 12 am and Friday and Saturday from 12 pm – 2 am. Reservations are strongly encouraged. To learn more about reserving a lane or simulator bay, please visit www.pierpins.com . More information about corporate or group outings is available at www.pierpins.com/events

About Pier Village

Since being acquired by Kushner in 2014, Pier Village has become one of New Jersey’s most in-demand destinations with over 2.3 million annual visitors. Pier Village is home to over 140,000 square feet of retail, food and beverage, and fitness operators.

In addition to ample shopping and entertainment destinations, the property also features a diverse slate of food and beverage businesses ranging from casual dining and café options to award-winning fine dining restaurants. Beyond its shopping and dining destinations.

Beyond its retail, entertainment and dining options, Pier Village also includes 493 luxury rental apartments, 243 upscale condos and 91 hotel rooms.

Learn more about all that Pier Village has to offer and stay updated about the latest events here https://piervillage.com/

About Kushner