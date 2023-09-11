Gopal, Donjon, and Peterpaul blasts opponents for refusing to debate; disgusted by DOJ

Team Monmouth’s Senator Vin Gopal, Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. called out their opponents, Steve Dnistrian, Marilyn Piperno, and Kim Eulner, for their refusal to debate. The refusal comes shortly after voters learned that Dnistrian was recently on the payroll of an offshore wind company. Now, as a candidate, his number one issue is his opposition to the projects he used to lobby in favor of building.
“As elected leaders and candidates, it is our responsibility to be accessible to our constituents and lead with integrity. Our team has an extensive track record of working across the aisle and engaging with those who may disagree with us because we know that is how you get results for Monmouth County families,” said Gopal, Donlon and Peterpaul. “Dnistrian, Piperno, and Eulner have no issue scheduling one-on-one interviews to spread lies that pit neighbor against neighbor, yet they cannot be bothered to show up for constituents, make time to engage in a civil, fact-based debate with our team, and answer questions voters deserve to know before heading to the polls. They want to play politics, we want to deliver results for Monmouth County families.”
Dnistrian, Piperno, and Eulner have refused repeated prompts from the League of Women Voters to confirm a debate with Team Monmouth.
Marianne Kligman, Vice President of the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County, stated in an email to both campaigns, “While we had full agreement from all Democratic candidates to participate in our proposed Virtual Candidates’ forum for September 19, the Republican candidates indicated that September 19 was not a good date for them and have not
responded to our requests to find another mutually agreeable date. Therefore, it is with regret that we must cancel the proposed forum and will no longer hold that date available. The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County remains willing and able to organize a candidates’ forum for District 11 candidates, should we hear from the Republican candidates.”
Senator Vin Gopal, Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. are the Democratic ticket for the 11th Legislative District this year and will face Steve Dnistrian, Marilyn Piperno and Kim Eulner this November.
Ocean, NJ -Senator Vin Gopal issued the following statement regarding the report issued by the Department of Justice regarding Veteran’s Homes
“The findings in this report disgust me. United States Veterans and their families have earned our respect through their dedication and service to our country and the very least they deserve, and should expect, are livable, safe conditions.
One of the most disturbing aspects contained within this report is that the Legislature appears to have been ignored when we repeatedly called for an implementation of new guidelines and a comprehensive review and revision of best practices. That it took an investigation by the Department of Justice to force critical change is almost unfathomable. It is clear that immediate and decisive action needs to be taken to fix this unacceptable situation. God Bless our Veterans and their families.”
Senator Vin Gopal serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Elected in 2018, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, Senator Gopal represents residents of Asbury Park, Allenhurst, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Freehold, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbor, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Tinton Falls, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township, and West Long Branch in the State Senate.