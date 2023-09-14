Breaking the Stigma : Suicide Prevention in the Black Community 

Virtual program on Zoom



Join us via Zoom to discuss reducing the stigma in the black community against seeking mental health therapy. If you have considered mental health therapy but have been hesitant to give it a try, our panelist of therapists will be happy to discuss any questions you or other audience members will have, and what you can expect from your first session.

Our discussion panel includes three experts in the mental health field:

Tina Onikoyi, M.S., LPC, BC-TMH

Nikkia Blair, Supervisor For School Counseling Services

Amber Railey, MA, LPC

Please call Janet Birckhead for more information, at 732-222-3900, Ext. 2360, or email JBirckhead@longbranchlib.org

Sep 15, 2023 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Please access the Zoom program using this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85144322404?pwd=bzdrK1lqSDZwZzN1ckd2bTNTZ1lzZz09