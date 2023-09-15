Gopal Hosts First Local Stakeholder Meeting between Netflix Senior Leadership and Area Chambers of Commerce

Representatives of Netflix assured participants that keeping things local was their utmost priority. “A studio is a small town, and we have small town needs,” shared Nick Maniatis, Director of Studio Affairs- Public Policy, North America. The Netflix team assured that they want to be a true part of the community and ensure dollars stay local, as well as have strong community partnerships among a number of organizations and organizations. Senator Gopal added, “The closure of Fort Monmouth was a blow to our economy. I am thrilled to see the willingness of this studio to make sure that our locals are included and supported in the years to come.

In 2022, overall in-state production spending from filmmaking exceeded $650 million, besting the previous record of $500 million set for 2021. In addition, in 2022, motion picture, television and streaming productions in the state created over 8,500 jobs across tax credit projects.

Recent legislation championed by Gopal will facilitate unprecedented investments by Netflix in the local economy, which will provide a major boost to the state’s growing film industry.

