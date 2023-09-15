Gopal Hosts First Local Stakeholder Meeting between Netflix Senior Leadership and Area Chambers of Commerce

WEST LONG BRANCH – Senator Gopal convened a meeting of local small businesses, labor unions, Chambers of Commerce, and other stakeholders, with leadership from Netflix on September 14th at Monmouth University. This meeting allowed for these stakeholders to hear from Netflix representatives and also voice any needs or concerns as the production studio continues its path into the Fort Monmouth property which spans several towns in Monmouth County.
“I wanted to ensure that the leadership from Netflix understood how important it is to engage with local businesses and labor unions as their project moved forward,” said Gopal, D-Monmouth. “This project will bring in significant revenue and boost our local economies, and it is of the utmost importance that this money goes to our small family owned businesses within the county.” Local business organizations included the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Bradley Beach Business & Community Alliance, Greater Long Branch Chamber Of Commerce, Greater Ocean Township Chamber of Commerce, Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce, Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce, Manalapan Business Association, and NJ Restaurant Association.
Representatives of Netflix assured participants that keeping things local was their utmost priority. “A studio is a small town, and we have small town needs,” shared Nick Maniatis, Director of Studio Affairs- Public Policy, North America. The Netflix team assured that they want to be a true part of the community and ensure dollars stay local, as well as have strong community partnerships among a number of organizations and organizations. Senator Gopal added, “The closure of Fort Monmouth was a blow to our economy. I am thrilled to see the willingness of this studio to make sure that our locals are included and supported in the years to come.
In 2022, overall in-state production spending from filmmaking exceeded $650 million, besting the previous record of $500 million set for 2021. In addition, in 2022, motion picture, television and streaming productions in the state created over 8,500 jobs across tax credit projects.
Recent legislation championed by Gopal will facilitate unprecedented investments by Netflix in the local economy, which will provide a major boost to the state’s growing film industry.
Senator Vin Gopal serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Elected in 2018, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, Senator Gopal represents residents of Asbury Park, Allenhurst, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Freehold, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbor, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township,
VIN GOPAL Senator, 11th District Majority Conference Leader, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Tinton Falls, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township, and West Long Branch in the State Senate.