Izabella Anechiarico gets lone goal for LB

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Saturday morning, September 16, the Lady Green Wave field hockey squad hosted Manasquan in a Shore Conference Central B divisional match-up. Manasquan took the 7-1 win and improved to 2-1 on the season, while Long Branch slipped to 0-3.

Manasquan took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter adding an additional two in the second to close out the first half. Starting the second half, both teams scored a single goal in the third quarter. Manasquan added another two in the fourth to take the 7-1 win.

Finley O’Neill had two goals, Noel Jeskulski, Ciara Dunne, Reagan Scime, Sophia Russell and Madelyn Schlatter each had one goal in the victory. Ellie Sitar had seven saves in the goal for Squan.

Long Branch High School freshman midfielder, Izabella Anechiarico scored the only Green Wave goal. Assisting on that goal was senior forward, Shirley Munoz-Lopez. In the goal for Long Branch was junior Jaimee Rodas, who made seven saves.

“We are really excited for the season and the new division. We have a lot of key returners in our senior class this year,” said Stephanie Dixon, head coach of the Green Wave. “Offensively, captain Shirley Munoz-Lopez had 14 goals and eight assists last season. Kaliya Bernard had three goals and five assists, and Mia Popo plays a key role as one of our captains and leaders on the field and she assists on lots of goals.”

Dixon added that Ayanna Brissett has shown lots of promise offensively and sophomore Giana Anechiarico had six goals and one assist last season. “New comer, freshman Izabella Anechiarico already has two goals this season,” added Dixon.

Defensively Long Branch has seniors Tiffany Torres, one of the team’s captains, along with Grace Melhorn Marshall who both play midfield and defense to hold down the line for the Green Wave. “Junior Kayla Bolden plays back as well and contributes to many corner kills. Our goalie, junior Jamiee Rodas, had 70 saves last season,” Dixon said.

