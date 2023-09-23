‘Laugh-out-loud comedic genius’ One Night Stand Returns to NJ Rep

Erin Maguire is a New York City based stand-up comic, actor, writer, podcast host, and all-around good time gal. She’s been seen on Gotham Live, ESPN, and the Game Show Network. Erin has written for the Comedy Central Roast, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and created The Seinfeld Board Game and content for the Netflix board game with Spinmaster Games. She has been featured at the Woodstock Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy, Laugh Your Asheville Off, and the prestigious Lucille Ball Comedy Festival for the grand opening of the National Comedy Center.

Jon Fisch is one of only a handful of comedians who has appeared on both The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. You may recognize Jon from Comedy Central or NBC’s Last Comic Standing 4 where he was the New York City Capital One Audience Favorite. Jon has performed at multiple comedy festivals including the HBO Comedy Arts Festival, the Great American Comedy Festival and Montreal’s prestigious “Just for Laughs” Festival. Based in New York City, Jon can be seen regularly at the Comedy Cellar and Gotham Comedy Club.