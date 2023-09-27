CHEERS TO 10 YEARS! THE BAZAAR CELEBRATES A DECADE OF MAKERS, MUSIC & AR AT THE JERSEY SHORE

Asbury Park Bazaar 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

Saturday & Sunday, September 30th & October 1st, 12-5 PM

Grand Arcade of Convention Hall (Sat & Sun) and Asbury Lanes (Sat only)

For Immediate Release: September 22, 2023

Contact: Jenny Vickers Chyb, Founder, Asbury Park Bazaar, asburyparkbazaar@gmail.com www.asburyparkbazaar.com

Asbury Park, NJ – Get ready for an incredible celebration in Asbury Park! The Bazaar is celebrating 10 years with an extraordinary 10 year anniversary celebration at Asbury Park Fall Bazaar in the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall on Saturday & Sunday, September 30th and October 1st, and at Asbury Lanes on Saturday, September 30th, from 12 PM to 5 PM. This event promises an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages, celebrating a decade of unique shopping, local artists, musicians, family fun and community engagement.

“We launched a decade ago at Convention Hall as a celebration of local makers, music and art in Asbury Park,” said Jenny Vickers Chyb, Founder of The Bazaar. “We are so excited to celebrate 10 incredible years at the Asbury Park Fall Bazaar. We love our creative community and can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Asbury Park Fall Bazaar’s 10 Year Anniversary Celebration will feature:

GRAND ARCADE (Sat & Sun, Sept 30 & Oct 1, 12-5 PM)

Unique Shopping : Explore a curated market featuring artisans from the Jersey Shore and beyond, offering a wide array of gifts and goods.

Photo Moments : Visit our 10 year anniversary photo wall to capture memorable moments created by Black Basket Picnics and Creative Twist Events.

Aura Photography : Come see your Aura in Color at Freedom Rocks Auro Photo Booth for an aura photo and reading.

Permanent Jewelry Bar : Forever Golden features a completely customized bonded jewelry experience (available Sun only)

Kids Activities : Enjoy face painting with Krissy Face Paint.

Food & Libations : Cheers to 10 Years! Enjoy delicious drinks and food at Seahorse & Asbury Oyster Bar.

Music : Sip & shop with incredible performances on Saturday by The Wright Trio (12-2 pm) and DJ Ayo Tay (2-5 pm) and on Sunday withy Songbird (12-2 pm) and Brent Shibla (2-5 pm)

Exclusive Giveaways: Be one of the first 25 shoppers through the door each day and receive a coveted Bazaar tote bag.

ASBURY LANES (Sat, Sept 30, 12-5 PM)

Unique Shopping : Explore a curated market featuring artisans from the Jersey Shore and beyond, offering a wide array of gifts and goods.

Create Your Own Sunnies + Bead Bar : Join Jphannypack Designs for an interactive event where both kids and adults can customize their own sunglasses with a variety of adornments at the bead bar.

Music : Sip & Shop with music by DJ Jay Insult at Asbury Lanes and kick off Porchfest at Transparent Clinch Gallery.

Paint & Sip : A mirror painting workshop with Maggie Art Works. Sign Up Here

Delicious Food & Libations : Cheers to 10 Years! Enjoy 10th Anniversary Food & Drink Specials at Asbury Lanes & the Diner

Make Your Own Sensory Kit : A Wide World of Wonder. Sign Up Here

Kids Face Painting with Create Happiness NJ

Photo Moments : Visit our 10 year anniversary photo wall to capture memorable moments created by Balloon Jawn.

Permanent Jewelry Bar : Forever Golden features a completely customized bonded jewelry experience.

Temporary Tattoo Bar : Enjoy cool and unique temporary tattoos with The Turquoise Pony.

Bowling : Knock some pins down and celebrate!

Exclusive Giveaways: Be one of the first 25 shoppers through the door and receive a coveted Bazaar tote bag.

Asbury Park Bazaar’s 10 Year Anniversary Celebration is an all-ages, pet-friendly event that takes place rain or shine, indoors in the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall and Asbury Lanes, ensuring a fantastic time for everyone. Stay up to date with event news and announcements by following The Bazaar on Facebook and Instagram.

The Bazaar’s mission is to foster the growth of small businesses, while delivering distinctive and enjoyable event experiences that spotlight New Jersey’s exceptional retail, dining, and entertainment establishments. Our events harness the power of shopping local and shopping small.