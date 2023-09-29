DNISTRIAN, PIPERNO, & EULNER TOO SCARED TO DEBATE

Ocean Grove – Steve Dnistrian, Marilyn Piperno, and Kim Eulner no-showed to the scheduled forum hosted by the Ocean Grove Home Owners Association. This is the second instance of the Dnistrian, Piperno, and Eulner ticket canceling on a scheduled forum with Team Monmouth’s Senator Vin Gopal, Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. Unlike their opponents, Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul did attend and had a broad, open conversation with voters about the issues facing Monmouth County families, like lowering property taxes, keeping our community safe, and why it’s important to actually show up for constituents.

In response to a voter’s question on what she would do differently from Piperno and Eulner, Dr. Donlon responded, “First of all, we would show up.” This garnered applause from across the room.

After the forum, Senator Gopal, Dr. Donlon, and Peterpaul, Esq. released the following statement.

“Unfortunately, we are not surprised by our opponents’ refusal to participate in this forum, as they have shown time and time again that they do not show up for Monmouth County families. In contrast, we are a team of local leaders who show up and have the bi-partisan experience needed to get results for Monmouth County families. Our opponents know this and are clearly uninterested in discussing real issues. Instead, they want to turn politics into a spectacle, spread divisive misinformation, and cherry-pick when to tell voters where they stand on important issues.

“Recently, Dnistrian has refused repeatedly to discuss his stance on reproductive freedom and instead demands that voters tell him where they stand. Yet, he refuses to attend any forum where he can actually hear from voters. He knows that his views, alongside Piperno and Eulner’s, are too extreme for Monmouth County.

“If Dnistrian, Piperno, and Eulner can’t even show up for a forum, how can voters expect them to show up for them in Trenton? We call on our opponents to join us to have a civil conversation about the issues facing our community, so that voters can make informed decisions at the ballot box.”

