Due to the current storm, the City of Long Branch has declared a State of Emergency. Multiple areas within the City have experienced flooding due to the recent rain and several roads have been closed due to flooding. Please use caution when driving and DO NOT attempt to drive on roads which are flooded as it is difficult to determine the depth of the water. If you experience a power outage, call 1-888-LIGHTSS or text 544487. The police department, fire department, and EMS are here to help you if you have an emergency. Please call 911 or 732-222-1000 to talk to someone in the Police Department.