RWJBARNABAS HEALTH ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

George Helmy, Former Chief of Staff to Governor Murphy, to join the state’s largest academic health system

Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer for RWJBarnabas Health, today announced the appointment of two new executive leaders to the system’s management team. George Helmy joins the system as Executive Vice President, Chief External Affairs and Policy Officer, and Marcie Ordowich joins as Chief Operating Officer for the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.

As the new EVP, Chief External Affairs and Policy Officer, Mr. Helmy will oversee RWJBarnabas Health’s interactions with all federal, state and local governments, governmental agencies and associates, chiefly managing regulatory issues and developing and executing cross-divisional governmental relations strategies. Mr. Helmy will also serve as a key senior strategic advisor on policy matters, as well as the health system’s relationships with key external stakeholders.

“I can think of no more respected policy leader in our region than George Helmy, and we are incredibly pleased to have him join our team,” said Mr. Manigan. “His depth of knowledge on a wide variety of issues facing our state is unparalleled, and we recognize that his contributions to advancing our mission of service to our patients and community will be significant.”

Well wishes for Mr. Helmy have been advanced from across the State.

“You cannot write the history of this Administration without recognizing George’s deep commitment and leadership over the past four and half years,” said Governor Murphy. “George undoubtedly made New Jersey a better place for its nine million residents.”

“George has built a unique mix of public and private sector experience, strong management skills, and significant relationships across the state that will allow him to succeed in any role,” continued Governor Murphy. “I wish George well in his next chapter and am confident he will bring the same passion, drive, and tenacity that he delivered to my Administration to his new position.”

“I have had the honor of working with George for the last four years in my role as Secretary of State and now as Lieutenant Governor,” said Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way. “He is thoughtful, strategic, and kind-hearted, but also tenacious in advocating for those who too often have been left out and left behind. His leadership improved the lives of millions of New Jerseyans. I wish him nothing but success in his next chapter.”

Before assuming the position of Chief of Staff in 2019, Mr. Helmy served as State Director to U.S. Senator Cory Booker, serving on the Senator’s senior staff and overseeing the day-to-day operations of his New Jersey offices. Prior to that, he worked as the Senator’s state office Deputy Chief of Staff for two years.

Mr. Helmy has also worked in the private sector with two Fortune 100 companies and served as an aide to the late U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg, handling issues such as gun safety and financial affairs. A native of Jersey City, Helmy received his Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers University and Master’s degree from Harvard University.

With over 17 years of experience as an innovative and collaborative health system executive, Ms. Ordowich brings a wealth of expertise to the RWJBarnabas Health team in her new role as Chief Operating Officer for the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.

“We welcome Marcie to the organization and know that her rich experience in complex academic health systems will help us to achieve our goals of positioning our medical group as leaders not only in New Jersey, but nationally,” said Mr. Manigan.

In her position, Ms. Ordowich will play a pivotal role to advance our efforts to establish a fully integrated multi-specialty, multi-faceted – community-based and academic – medical group structure, further the growth and performance of the health system through improved operations of the group and support our service line strategy in partnership with leaders throughout RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health.

Her distinguished career is marked by her remarkable achievements at esteemed institutions including Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System and NYC Health + Hospitals. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Service Line Operations at Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System where she led pivotal initiatives, shaping the operational landscape and ensuring the highest standards of healthcare delivery. Her dynamic leadership and innovative strategies have been instrumental in propelling her organizations forward.

Ms. Ordowich earned a Master of Public Health (MPH) from Columbia University, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from CUNY Baruch College, and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Georgetown University. She is also a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

ABOUT RWJBARNABAS HEALTH

RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering eight counties with five million people. The system includes twelve acute care hospitals – Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton in Hamilton, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway in Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, three acute care children’s hospitals, Children’s Specialized Hospital with a network of outpatient pediatric rehabilitation centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, two trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state’s largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, affiliated medical groups, multi-site imaging centers and two accountable care organizations.

RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey’s largest private employers – with more than 38,000 employees and 9,000 physicians– and routinely captures national awards for outstanding quality and safety. RWJBarnabas Health launched an affiliation with Rutgers University to create New Jersey’s largest academic health care system. The collaboration aligns RWJBarnabas Health with Rutgers’ education, research and clinical activities, including those at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey – the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center – and Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care. For more information, visit www.RWJBH.org.