Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Blaze :

I’m Blaze, a 2 year-old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie Mix weighing 43 pounds. Surrendered to the shelter when my previous owner felt I was too much for the young children in the home, I’m ready for a second chance with a new family.

Being in one home for the start of my life, you can imagine my confusion being dropped off at a shelter. I was scared, often using my voice to let new faces know I was unsure. My new adopters will need to understand that it may take some time before I’m truly comfortable with new people and new places. Building trust is a must!

Once I know I’m in a safe place, I’m an energetic guy who will solicit bouncy affection and attention. If you are aware of my breed, you’ll know I need lots of exercise and would love a family with an active lifestyle to keep me busy.

If you’re looking for a pup who loves attention and adventure, I’m the one for you! The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!