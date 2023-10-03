County Clerk Hanlon Invites High School Students to Participate in the 2023 Archives and History Day Photography Contest

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is inviting all Monmouth County high school students to enter the County Clerk’s Annual Archives and History Day Photography Contest. The theme of this year’s contest and Archives and History Day focuses on business and industry in Monmouth County.

High school students residing in Monmouth County and/or attending a school in Monmouth County are encouraged to submit an original photograph of his/her favorite business or establishment in the County, for example, a favorite coffee spot, restaurant, boutique, etc. Entrants are permitted to be creative with the usage of artistic effects, such as digital and/or special effects or editing.

The submitted photographs will be archived by the Archives Division of the County Clerk’s Office for future generations to one day look back on and to see what local business and industry of Monmouth County was in 2023.

“We are excited to host our Annual Archives and History Day Photography Contest which provides high school students with the opportunity to learn about their local history while showcasing their creativity,” said Clerk Hanlon. “My hope is that this year’s contest will drive a new appreciation for Monmouth County’s rich history amongst high school students across the County.”

The top three (3) photographs will be awarded gift card prizes by Clerk Hanlon at Archives and History Day, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft.

Contest entries will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 via email to ClerkContest@co.monmouth.nj.us with the subject “2023 Archives Photography Project.” Within the email, entrants are asked to attach the image with a resolution of a minimum of 1024 pixels wide and a maximum file size of 20mb.

All entries must also include the student’s name, grade, high school, address, phone number, and email address. Additionally, the student must list what business or industry is highlighted in his or her entry, and explain why the particular business or establishment was chosen.

For full contest rules and eligibility, please visit the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com, email ClerkContest@co.monmouth.nj.us, or call 732-431-7324, ext. 8735.