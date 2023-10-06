SENATOR GOPAL HONORED BY UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

The Commendation touts Gopal’s work to help New Jersey Veterans, service members, and their families
Team Monmouth’s Senator Vin Gopal has been recognized by the United States Department of Defense for his work fighting for New Jersey veterans, service members, and their families to improve their quality of life. This certificate, sent to Senator Gopal and signed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy, Patricia M. Barron, specifically highlights the following legislation he fought for on behalf of New Jersey veterans, service members, and their families.
“I am so proud of the work we’ve done in the Statehouse to improve the lives of Veterans and military families by cutting through the toxic politics and spectacle we are seeing more and more each day. This is an incredible honor by the Department of Defense, as it also acknowledges that helping our service members means helping their families as well. Military families make sacrifices every day so their loved ones can fight to keep our country safe. This legislation has improved lives. We have made it easier to continue pursuing education, helped families save money by making it possible for them to qualify for in-state tuition, and have provided incentivesfor schools to work with military families so their children can succeed. I will always fight for our veterans, service members, and their families, as they fight and sacrifice every day for us.”
Senator Gopal is currently serving on the Veterans Affairs Committee and is up for reelection in New Jersey’s 11th Legislative District, running alongside Assembly candidates, Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq.
