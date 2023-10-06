SENATOR GOPAL HONORED BY UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

The Commendation touts Gopal’s work to help New Jersey Veterans, service members, and their families

Team Monmouth’s Senator Vin Gopal has been recognized by the United States Department of Defense for his work fighting for New Jersey veterans, service members, and their families to improve their quality of life. This certificate, sent to Senator Gopal and signed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy, Patricia M. Barron, specifically highlights the following legislation he fought for on behalf of New Jersey veterans, service members, and their families.