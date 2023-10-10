Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Ari & Aroha :

Meet a rare pair who need your care! We’re 1 1/2 years old and came from Oman, where stray cats are not treated so kindly. A wonderful vet there found us and took us in for love and care until they could find a local rescue, who then got us on a plane to the MCSPCA!

We’re a very friendly, relaxed duo who will be great company. You can always count on us to be there for plenty of affection, toys to enjoy, and cozy beds to relax in – often together!

Ari is also FIV+. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus and means that my immune system is weaker than a cat without FIV. Being FIV+ does not affect my quality of life one bit. With an FIV+ cat, the most important thing is to try to avoid unnecessary stressors as well as other cats that are sick, since FIV+ cats are more likely to catch an illness if they are exposed to it.

We are so very bonded and looking forward to starting the next chapter of our lives as one. We can even go home to other friendly cats too. Bring us home today!