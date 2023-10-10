HOT TOPIC Webinar:

A Conversation on Transgender Students in Public Education

Monmouth County, NJ – The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County (LWVMonmouth) is hosting a webinar, “A Conversation on Transgender Students in Public Education,” on Sunday, October 22, 2023, 3 – 4 pm. The webinar is part of LWVMonmouth’s Hot Topic series.

Participants must register in advance at bit.ly/LWVconversation and please submit your questions for the panel when you register.

During this one-hour webinar, panelists will share their expertise and insights on transgender students in public schools and the impacts of recent Board of Education policy decisions. The conversation will not cover every nuance of this complex issue but is meant as a starting point so that viewers come away with a bit more education and perspective than they had before and have a direction for further learning/action.

School Boards in Monmouth County and across the state are actively debating their policies on parental notification around gender identity and gender expression. Three school districts in the county are currently involved in litigation with the state about changes they adopted, and others have begun work to rescind their Transgender Policy #5756.

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County has taken a strong position in support of protections for transgender students, in line with the position of the New Jersey State League.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit lwvmonmouth.org for more information about the League.

