Park System to host Fall Craft Show

PARK SYSTEM PLANS FALL CRAFT SHOW

AT THE FORT MONMOUTH RECREATION CENTER

TINTON FALLS — From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, the Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls. This seasonal craft show features the work of local artists and crafters. Items include:

Country Home Décor

Desktop Gardens

Doll Clothes

Greeting Cards

Hand-painted Glassware

Hand-sewn Items

Holiday Ornaments & Decorations

Jewelry

Knit Hats

Natural Bath Products

Nautical Items

Paintings & Prints

Painted Bird Houses

Pottery & Ceramics

Sea Glass Art

Wreaths

And so much more!

Admission and parking are free. For more information about this event or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.