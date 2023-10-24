Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Cookie:
I’m Cookie, a 1 year-old Pitbull weighing 68 pounds. I was found wandering near a McDonald’s looking for food scraps. Not only was I starving but I was also covered in bites and scabs. I’m so ready to leave that lonely past behind me for a loving family.
I’m a happy, energetic, and bouncy girl who gets very excited meeting new people – try not to get jealous of my fancy parkour skills! I just can’t help that I want to give you all the love! My enthusiasm trickles down into my leash walking skills, as I can be athletic on walks, but I do settle in nicely. I can be a little high energy during playtime, but I trade my toys well if you have yummy treats. I think I’m over burgers and fries to be honest!
Looking for a smiley, fun-loving girl to fill your heart and home? The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!
Meet a real wonder cat! I’m 5 years old and came in as a friendly stray with big plans for life with you.
I’m a mush from the first pet! I can’t get enough affection and will paw out all the nuzzles and rolie polies, as long as your hands don’t stop. I’m looking for a peaceful little dwelling to enjoy everything the fine cat life has to offer.
I am also FIV+. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus and means that my immune system is weaker than a cat without FIV. Being FIV+ does not affect my quality of life one bit. With an FIV+ cat, the most important thing is to try to avoid unnecessary stressors as well as other cats that are sick, since FIV+ cats are more likely to catch an illness if they are exposed to it.
I can’t tell you if I’m ready to be friends with other pets yet, but I know we’ll be the greatest little family ever!