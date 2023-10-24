Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Cookie :

I’m Cookie, a 1 year-old Pitbull weighing 68 pounds. I was found wandering near a McDonald’s looking for food scraps. Not only was I starving but I was also covered in bites and scabs. I’m so ready to leave that lonely past behind me for a loving family.

I’m a happy, energetic, and bouncy girl who gets very excited meeting new people – try not to get jealous of my fancy parkour skills! I just can’t help that I want to give you all the love! My enthusiasm trickles down into my leash walking skills, as I can be athletic on walks, but I do settle in nicely. I can be a little high energy during playtime, but I trade my toys well if you have yummy treats. I think I’m over burgers and fries to be honest!

Looking for a smiley, fun-loving girl to fill your heart and home? The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!