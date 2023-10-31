GOPAL, DONLON, AND PETERPAUL CALL ON GOVERNOR MURPHY TO VETO NEWEST TOLL INCREASES FROM GOING INTO EFFECT

Tinton Falls – Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Candidates Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have released the following statement regarding the recently announced Parkway and Turnpike toll increases which are set to go into effect in 2024, marking four increases in four years.

“Every day, hard-working New Jerseyans commute on the Turnpike and Parkway to receive their education, travel to their jobs, and return home to their families. New Jersey commuters have no way to avoid this impending toll increase, nor were they given an explanation or any say in the matter due to changes in the Turnpike Authority Commissioners’ indexing system, which allows for commissioners to increase tolls up to 3% every year and removes the option for a public hearing. We call on Governor Murphy to veto the new increase. New Jersey motorists deserve better,” said Gopal, Donlon, & Peterpaul.

Gopal added, “The math doesn’t lie – this is the fourth toll increase since they started using this new system four years ago. Members unanimously voted on the latest increase at this week’s meeting despite being $10 million dollars ahead in revenue versus last year’s projections. There is absolutely no reason to raise tolls this rapidly, which is why I was proud to sponsor S376, a bipartisan bill that would have stopped this very increase by prohibiting automatic toll increases, putting in place a three-year pause to any increases, and reducing existing tolls. Unfortunately, aside from legislation, the only other way for this to be stopped is by the Governor vetoing the minutes from this week’s meeting where the vote took place.”

